Miami Man Arrested for Second Time in 7 Months for Dumping Contaminated Waste

A Miami man was arrested last Friday for dumping contaminated waste near a southwest Miami-Dade body of water - the second time in the last seven months he has been charged with such crimes.

Julio Barreto, 51, was charged with a felony violation of Florida's litter law along with another felony and two misdemeanors after a viral video showed him dumping contaminated liquid wasted on the ground near a body of water in the 14300 block of Southwest 143rd Court.

Barreto is being held on $15,100 bond. The company who owned the truck in question, South Florida Van-Con Services, was fined $10,500 and the truck was seized.

Barreto and Dayron Barreto, who was 25 at the time, were both arrested in June for a similar violation of Florida's litter law. In that case, police said their investigation began after they learned of a viral video that showed workers disposing contaminated waste onto the lake of an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Northwest 45th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The two told detectives they received a contract to pump out 22 storm drains at the property for $3,300. After pumping out 21 drains, the vacuum truck reached capacity, so they decided to dump some of the contents near the lake, the reports said.

The truck in the June incident also belonged to South Florida Van-Con Services. Julio Barreto serves as the president while Dayron Barreto serves as the manger.

"Once again, I am extremely proud of our Illegal Dumping Unit, for taking swift action and bringing the individuals to justice who recklessly disposed of contaminated waste into one of the lakes of our communities," Miami-Dade Police Director George A. Perez said in a statement after the June incident. "We appreciate the vigilance of our citizens who immediately posted the incident on social media. Caring for the environment is a shared responsibility."