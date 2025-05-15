Miami man arrested in alleged DUI crash that killed 14-year-old passenger

A Miami man has been arrested on DUI manslaughter and other charges in connection with an alleged high-speed crash that killed his 14-year-old passenger last month.

Bryan Arturo Baez-Martinez, 23, was arrested Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, DUI manslaughter, and driving without a license causing death, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on April 12, in the area of Naranja Lakes Boulevard and Southwest 143rd Court near Naranja.

According to an arrest report, Baez-Martinez was driving a 2006 Ford Escape with 14-year-old Yansay Delgado Fernandez in the front passenger seat when he failed to navigate a curve, drove onto a grassy swale and skidded over 220 feet before he crashed into a guardrail.

Fernandez wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the front passenger window as the vehicle flipped onto its roof and slid several feet, the report said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies who responded suspected alcohol was involved and observed Baez-Martinez had "several signs of impairment, including red, bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage."

He refused to perform field sobriety tests but later gave a blood sample, the report said.

The sample, taken 3 hours after the crash, showed a blood alcohol level of .065, below Florida's legal limit of .08, but the report noted the blood alcohol level had been decreasing after the crash and investigators believe Baez-Martinez was drunk while he was behind the wheel.

"The totality of evidence in this case demonstrates that the subject drove the vehicle while intoxicated and at a recklessly high rate of speed at night far beyond the posted speed limit," the report said. "His decision to drive at such an excessive speed showed a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others who were on the roadway at the time of the collision."

Baez-Martinez was booked into jail and was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.