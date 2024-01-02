Miami man arrested in New Year's Day machete attack on another man

A Miami man was arrested after police said he attacked another man with a machete on New Year's Day.

Victor Cejas, 23, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Victor Cejas

According to the report, officers had responded to a call of a machete attack in the 24000 block of Southwest 129th Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and found the victim with a large gash on his left hand.

The victim said Cejas struck him multiple times with a machete after they'd been involved in a minor disagreement, the report said.

He said Cejas struck him on the hand and arm, although the arm strike didn't cause an injury, the report said.

The victim was able to get away and call police and when officers responded, they found Cejas, who told them the machete was behind a building, the report said.

Cejas was taken into custody and the machete was collected as evidence.

Police later booked Cejas into jail, where he was being held on $10,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.