Miami-Dade County

Miami Man Attacked Amazon Driver With Machete: Police

Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces attempted felony murder and burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC 6

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A Miami man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police said he attacked an Amazon driver with a machete.

Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces attempted felony murder and burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Manes Pierre-Beauchamp

The alleged incident happened the evening of Nov. 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver said he noticed a vehicle parked behind his Amazon van, then watched as a man, Pierre-Beauchamp, approached the van, the report said.

Pierre-Beauchamp leaned through the passenger window with a machete and hit the driver in the arm with it, causing a deep cut and fracture, the report said.

Investigators later identified Pierre-Beauchamp as the suspect and he was arrested. He remained held without bond Friday, records showed.

Local

Miami-Dade 34 mins ago

Loved Ones Gather for Vigil Honoring North Miami High School Football Player Killed in Shooting

Miami-Dade County 10 hours ago

Suspect in Killings of 4 at Pot Farm Returned to Oklahoma From Miami

The report didn't give a possible motive for the attack.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us