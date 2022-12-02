Miami Man Attacked Amazon Driver With Machete: Police

A Miami man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police said he attacked an Amazon driver with a machete.

Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, was arrested Wednesday and faces attempted felony murder and burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The alleged incident happened the evening of Nov. 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

The driver said he noticed a vehicle parked behind his Amazon van, then watched as a man, Pierre-Beauchamp, approached the van, the report said.

Pierre-Beauchamp leaned through the passenger window with a machete and hit the driver in the arm with it, causing a deep cut and fracture, the report said.

Investigators later identified Pierre-Beauchamp as the suspect and he was arrested. He remained held without bond Friday, records showed.

The report didn't give a possible motive for the attack.