Miami burglar caught after cashing out lottery scratch-offs stolen from shops: Cops

A Miami man is facing charges in a pair of store burglaries after he was caught cashing out lottery scratch-offs that were stolen during the break-ins, police said.

Yoamil Napoles, 49, was arrested Tuesday on charges including burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief and dealing in stolen property, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The charges stem from a pair of burglaries at businesses in Miami last month.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yoamil Napoles

The first one happened on Jan. 11, between 4 and 5 a.m., at Jimmy's Discount Store at 4589 Northwest 7th Street.

According to an arrest report, Napoles and an unknown suspect burglarized the Estrella Insurance next door with a prying tool then broke through the sheet rock wall separating Estrella Insurance from Jimmy's Discount Store.

Once inside, they ransacked the front counter, stealing cigarette cartons, watches and rolls of lotto scratch-off tickets and even the cash register, the report said.

Surveillance footage from inside the store showed one suspect loading the items into a bag before ripping the cash register out and making off with the items.

A total of about $7,000 worth of items were stolen during the burglary, the report said.

A camera from the rear of the business also captured Napoles and the other suspect wearing gloves and a hoodie as a makeshift head covering to conceal their identities, the report said.

On Jan. 21, investigators received a list of stores where the stolen lottery tickets were being cashed out.

Surveillance footage obtained from a Kwik Stop on Northwest 17th Street showed Napoles, wearing identical clothes as the suspect in the burglary, which had just occurred, scanning and cashing out the stolen lottery tickets, the report said.

While that burglary was being investigated, a second burglary happened on Jan. 25 at a Kwik Stop at 764 Northwest 29th Street

In that case, Napoles got in through the store's roof and stole $450 in cash, about $2,000 worth of cigarettes and around $2,000 worth of lottery tickets, the report said.

Napoles was once again seen cashing out the stolen lottery tickets from the Kwik Stop burglary, the report said.

Officers later took Napoles into custody, and he spoke with detectives and gave a full confession, the report said.

Napoles' girlfriend also identified him in photos from the store burglaries, the report said.

He was arrested and booked into jail on Tuesday.

During his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday, a Miami Police detective testified that Napoles is believed to be part of a group suspected in several other similar cases.

The detective said The Jan. 25 burglary caused about $2,000 in damage to the store's roof, and said they're awaiting estimates on the damage to the store in the other burglary.

Napoles was ordered held without bond.