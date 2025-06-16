Crime and Courts

Man accused in fatal shooting at homeless encampment in Miami arrested in Tampa: Police

Juan Antonio Vera, 60, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder

By NBC6

A man accused of fatally shooting another man and injuring a woman at a homeless encampment in Miami was arrested in Hillsborough County on Thursday, police said.

Juan Antonio Vera, 60, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Miami Police, the shooting happened at an encampment by the railroad tracks across the street from the Brightline station, between Northwest 6th and 8th Street, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man deceased and the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The deceased was identified as Abran Cumba.

During their investigation, officers traced Vera to Hillsborough County and notified the sheriff's office.

Deputies found Vera in the 11000 block of Nicklaus Circle,

Local

6 to Know 2 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Fires 2 hours ago

Fire sparks at Pompano Beach building, extinguished in 5 minutes: Fire rescue

"They did an amazing job in assisting us," said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. "I believe they used drones and other resources to locate this man and they located him and they have arrested him."

He will be extradited to Miami to face those charges.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us