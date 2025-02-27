Miami man charged with murder in woman's fentanyl overdose death faces more charges

A Miami man already charged with murder in a woman's fentanyl overdose death last year is facing new charges.

Domenic Pedre, 20, is now facing a charge of of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death along with possession of a machinegun, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Wednesday.

Pedre had been arrested in Miami-Dade last year on various drug trafficking and possession charges, and last month was charged with first-degree murder by controlled substance in the overdose death of a woman on Aug. 16, 2024.

According to an arrest report, Pedre had provided the drugs to the woman, who overdosed once and was treated but returned home and overdosed a second time, killing her.

Investigators found communications from the previous day in which Pedre and the victim discussed the sale of Alprazolam and Percocet, and found previous messages where Pedre told the victim the Percocet pills contained fentanyl, the report said.

Under the new charges, prosecutors claim Pedre conspired to distribute fentanyl in South Florida from at least as early as January 2024 through his arrest in October.

He's also accused of possessing a "Glock switch" device, which attaches to the rear or slide of a semi-automatic pistol and can convert the pistol into a fully automatic weapon, prosecutors said.

He's facing up to 20 years in prison on the fentanyl charge and up to 10 years in prison on the "Glock switch" charge.

Pedre remains behind bars in Miami-Dade without bond, jail records showed.