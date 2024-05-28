Miami man convicted of using fraudulent driver's license to live in luxury condo

A Miami man has been found guilty of using a fraudulent driver's license to become an occupant of a luxury condominium, authorities said.

Alfred Lenoris Davis, 50, was convicted by a federal jury of use of a counterfeit access device to facilitate an identity concealment scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Davis, a previously convicted felon, used a fraudulent Florida driver's license to become an occupant of the luxury condo in Sunny Isles Beach.

When Davis used the license, his criminal history was not made known to the condominium’s board members when they assessed his qualifications, authorities said.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to 10 years in prison.