Miami Man Facing Child Porn Charges After Metro PCS Worker Found Images on Phone: Cops

A Miami man is facing child pornography charges after police said a Metro PCS employee spotted images of young girls on the man's phone when he brought it to the store for service.

Gerardo Marin, 68, was arrested Sunday on a charge of possession of sexual performance by a child, according to an arrest report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said Marin had gone to the Metro PCS store on Nov. 7 because he was having difficulty downloading an image from his WhatsApp account.

The store's assistant manager started to assist Marin and noticed several pornographic images of young girls between 8 and 12 years old that were readily visible when he accessed the app, the report said.

Marin left the store and the assistant manager filed a police report.

This past Sunday, Marin returned to the store for more assistance with his phone and brought two more phones, the report said.

The assistant manager called police, and as officers arrived, Marin tried to hide one of the phones under a car in the parking lot, the report said.

Officers found at least one inappropriate video on Marin's phone when they searched it, the report said.

Marin was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.