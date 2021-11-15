Miami-Dade County

Miami Man Facing Child Porn Charges After Metro PCS Worker Found Images on Phone: Cops

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami man is facing child pornography charges after police said a Metro PCS employee spotted images of young girls on the man's phone when he brought it to the store for service.

Gerardo Marin, 68, was arrested Sunday on a charge of possession of sexual performance by a child, according to an arrest report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Miami-Dade Corrections
Gerardo Marin

The report said Marin had gone to the Metro PCS store on Nov. 7 because he was having difficulty downloading an image from his WhatsApp account.

Local

parkland school shooting 32 seconds ago

Is Burgundy Maroon? Parkland School Gunman's Lawyers Argue They're Different

NBC 6 Investigators 3 hours ago

FEMA Continues New Flood Insurance Rollout Despite Calls for Delay

The store's assistant manager started to assist Marin and noticed several pornographic images of young girls between 8 and 12 years old that were readily visible when he accessed the app, the report said.

Marin left the store and the assistant manager filed a police report.

This past Sunday, Marin returned to the store for more assistance with his phone and brought two more phones, the report said.

The assistant manager called police, and as officers arrived, Marin tried to hide one of the phones under a car in the parking lot, the report said.

Officers found at least one inappropriate video on Marin's phone when they searched it, the report said.

Marin was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us