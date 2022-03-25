Miami Man Found Guilty of Murdering Uber Driver in 2017

A Miami man was convicted of murdering an Uber driver during an armed carjacking back in 2017, prosecutors announced Friday.

A jury in Miami found Jorge Aponte Figueroa guilty of one count of carjacking resulting in death and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida said in a news release.

Figueroa, along with two co-conspirators, carjacked at gunpoint an Uber driver who was sleeping inside of his minivan back in May 2017, prosecutors said.

Figueroa and his co-conspirators drove the victim throughout Miami-Dade County before stealing his wallet and then shooting him in the head several times, prosecutors said.

Figueroa will face sentencing in June. He still faces more charges for his alleged participation in a serial Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy.

Figueroa will face sentencing in June. He still faces more charges for his alleged participation in a serial Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy.

