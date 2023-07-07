Miami man found with missing Coral Springs teen in N.C. arrested on abduction charge

A Miami man was arrested on an abduction charge after he was found driving with a missing teen girl from Coral Springs during a traffic stop in North Carolina, authorities said.

The traffic stop happened just after midnight Tuesday in Nash County, outside Raleigh.

Nash County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies stopped a white Audi Q5 with Florida plates on Interstate 95 for a traffic violation.

Deputies started questioning the driver, identified as 40-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez, of Miami.

Nash County Sheriff's Office Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez

"During the enforcement action and asking routine questions of the driver, Deputies developed reasonable suspicion to believe that criminal activity was afoot," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

While deputies were searching the car, they found two Vape Cartridge THC pens, the release said.

The deputies also learned that the 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car had been reported missing by Coral Springs Police about five hours earlier, the release said.

"The suspect was not known to the family, nor did he have permission to transport the juvenile across state lines," the release said.

In addition to an abduction charge, Vazquez was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony possession of synthetic cannabis, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was given a $505,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center and awaiting pickup by family members, the sheriff's office said.