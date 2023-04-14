Miami Man Guilty of Murder in 11-Year-Old's Death Made to Look Like Suicide

A jury has found a Miami man guilty of murder in the 2014 killing of an 11-year-old girl that had been made to look like a suicide.

Miguel Ruiz Lobo was convicted on first-degree murder and burglary charges Friday in the death of Martha Guzman.

The jury rendered the verdict after around eight hours of deliberations that began Thursday. Lobo now faces the death penalty at sentencing.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miguel Ruiz Lobo

Police said Guzman was found in her mother’s apartment in Miami, with her neck slashed and her wrists cut so deep that her hands almost came off.

It’s unclear why Lobo allegedly killed the girl, but police believe he had a bad breakup with her mother.