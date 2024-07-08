Miami man promised teens pot and alcohol before sexually battering them: Police

A Miami man is facing serious charges after he promised two underage teen girls marijuana and alcohol before allegedly sexually battering them, police said.

Sunen Isaac Gutierrez, 23, was arrested Sunday on two counts of human trafficking, two counts of sexual battery and one count of strongarm robbery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the victims, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, met Gutierrez while walking around Little Havana early Sunday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sunen Isaac Gutierrez

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

He asked them if they wanted to go back to his house to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol and they agreed, the report said.

While they were at his home, one of the victims arranged to have sexual activity with Gutierrez in exchange for $400 but it was negotiated down to $320, the report said.

During the encounter, Gutierrez became rough and she decided she didn't want to proceed but he forced her to perform a sex act on him, the report said.

Gutierrez then attempted to have sex with the other teen, but both teens ran out of the house, the report said.

One of the teens fell down and was sexually battered by Gutierrez, who forcefully pulled away her purse and phone, the report said.

Officers resonded and found the teen's phone in Gutierrez's room.

Gutierrez said he met the girls after a night of drinking and drove them to his home on his scooter but denied exchanging money for sexual activity, the report said.

Gutierrez was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.