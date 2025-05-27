Miami man put AirTag in estranged wife's car, attacked romantic rival: Cops

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he put an Apple AirTag in his estranged wife's car and allegedly attacked her new romantic partner.

Andres Felipe Dorado, 39, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm, criminal mischief, and installing a tracking device without consent, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to arrest reports, officers had responded to a hotel off Southwest 3rd Avenue after receiving a call of a violent man refusing to leave.

Dorado was seen running from the hotel valet area to a pickup truck with a black object in his hand and was taken into custody, the reports said.

Officers met with Dorado's wife, who said she had been separated from Dorado for three months but they were still married and share a child.

She said Dorado showed up at the hotel where she was staying with another man who she's in a "sexual relationship" with and demanded she come downstairs, saying she was cheating on him, the reports said.

She also said Dorado broke the rear window of her Toyota Rav4, the reports said.

The wife and the other man went downstairs and Dorado threw a punch at the man and cut his arm, the reports said.

The other man was found with a laceration on his wrist area, and a knife was found in Dorado's truck, the reports said.

Shortly after Dorado's arrest, officer again met with the wife who reported finding an AirTag under the passenger seat in her vehicle, the reports said.

She scanned it and found it was registered to Dorado's phone number, and said Dorado placed it there without her consent, the reports said.

Dorado was booked into jail and later appeared before a judge who set his bond at $7,650 on the battery and mischief charges.

The estranged wife spoke in court and Judge Mindy Glazer offered her a stay-away order or a modified stay-away order.

The wife said she only wanted a modified order, which says Dorado can have contact with her but can't be threatening or violent.

"Ma'am, I'll tell you, I'll do a modified if that's what you want but I am concerned for your safety given that he cut the victim, your new friend, and he probably has issues with you moving on," Glazer said.

Glazer also ordered Dorado to stay away from the estranged wife's "new friend."