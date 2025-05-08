Miami man says he was drugged, robbed after night out — and is speaking out to warn others

A Miami man is speaking out for the first time about a frightening encounter he says left him unconscious and missing thousands of dollars in valuables — including a Rolex passed down from his grandfather.

The 31-year-old, who asked not to be identified, told NBC6 he met a woman Friday night at Blackbird, a popular bar in Brickell. The woman claimed to be a tourist whose friends had abandoned her. He said he let his guard down.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two continued their night at El Patio in Wynwood before heading to his home. They stopped at a liquor store, and once at his place, shared drinks. The man says the next thing he remembers is waking up around 4 p.m. the next day.

His Rolex was gone, along with up to $3,000 in cash.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“It’s a scary feeling because it can really happen to anybody,” he said. “To be made so vulnerable and have somebody touching your unconscious body and rummaging through your stuff — it’s a very eerie feeling.”

Miami Police are investigating, but the woman in this case has not yet been arrested.

This type of crime is becoming more common, authorities say. In recent months, women have been accused of meeting men, drugging them, and stealing expensive jewelry and cash.

One woman, Brittany Scott, is facing multiple charges after police say she targeted men she met on South Beach. Victims say they had drinks with Scott, went home with her, and later realized items were missing. One man lives in Brickell, another in Wynwood.

Scott has appeared in court three times. In one case, prosecutors say she hit a man in the head with a wine bottle, knocking him unconscious.

In separate cases, other women have been accused of similar crimes. In March, a 28-year-old woman allegedly pepper-sprayed an elderly man at a motel and stole his Rolex. Last year, a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a man’s luxury watch at knifepoint inside his Miami Beach hotel room.

Police are urging the public to be cautious and take steps to protect themselves — including pouring their own drinks — if they choose to bring someone home.

As for the man who shared his story, he hopes speaking out will prevent someone else from becoming a victim.

“You were planning that the whole night,” he said. “Since you saw me. That’s just evil.”