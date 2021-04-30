Miami Man Says Officer In Publix Takedown Video Punched Him 2 Years Ago

A Miami man says the police officer who was caught on camera tackling a homeless man at Publix also punched him two years ago.

“I saw the video and I was like man that looks like the same guy. The same attitude, the same walk,” says John Veiga.

Veiga, also known as"JPopd1," says he had a similar run-in as the man seen in Miami Herald video.

The 16-second cell phone video shows a Miami Police officer shoving a suspect down to the floor at the Publix on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

Veiga was involved in a rough takedown in 2019 by the same officer.

According to a police report, he was involved in a fight outside a club in Wynwood. Police say the officer tried to break up the fight but Veiga resisted arrest.

“He grabbed me by the neck. And started getting aggressive with me at that point officer supposed to come and assess the scene, in my opinion right. Instead of that, he punched me from behind.”

Veiga says this new disturbing video proves his case as he seeks justice.

"To me I think it will serve justice, and I think they are similar cases to this that he's handled probably," he says.

The recent video was taken on April 16th. The officer punched 58-year-old Willie Barbor at least six times.

According to the police report, Barbor stole meat from the deli section and started eating it while walking out.

Barbor then cursed at the store manager and said he was homeless and didn't have money.

The officer tried talking with him but he walked away, and that's when things escalated.

Miami Police released a statement on Wednesday saying: "The Miami Police Department is aware of this incident and has launched an investigation. The involved officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation."

Barbor did face multiple charges including threat and disorderly conduct but they were all later dropped.