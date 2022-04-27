Miami Man Serving Life Sentence for 1990 Homicide Expected to be Released

A Miami man serving life in prison for a 1990 homicide is expected to be released from prison Wednesday, according to the man's attorney Natlie Figgers.

Figgers told NBC 6 that Thomas James is expected to have a hearing to vacate his sentence.

It's a case that NBC 6 has been investigating. The attorney said there was no DNA or physical evidence tying James to the case and no murder weapon found according to court documents.

Figgers says James was convicted based on witnesses picking his photo from a line-up for the 1990 murder of Francis McKinnon in Coral Gables.

“The family is happy, we are all happy,” said James' mother, Doris Strong. “I don’t know how he feels, but I can imagine.”

Tuesday night, family and friends gathered at Strong’s home to celebrate.

“33 years ago too late. What they are going to do (Wednesday), they could have done 32 years ago,” said his friend, Sammy Wilson.

The State Attorneys Office did not returned calls confirming this big development in this case.

Wednesday, NBC 6 will have an exclusive interview from a main witness who recanted her statement, telling NBC 6 that the wrong man was arrested.