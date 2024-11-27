Miami man sexually battered girlfriend, carved his initials into her with knife: Cops

A Miami man was arrested after police said he allegedly sexually battered his girlfriend and carved his initials on her buttocks with a knife after he accused her of infidelity.

Yandy Sanpedro, 46, was arrested Monday on charges including sexual battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, robbery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Sanpedro and the victim had been dating for about a month and a half before the alleged incident happened on Nov. 21.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yandy Sanpedro

That's when the victim said Sanpedro became upset and confronted the victim, accusing her of being unfaithful after he discovered deleted text messages on her phone, the report said.

She said Sanpedro locked the bedroom door, brandished a knife and grabbed her cellphone from her hand, then searched through the phone and said for every text message, he would physically assault her, the report said.

Sanpedro then hit her face multiple times with an open hand, pointed the knife at her face and ripped off her undergarments before he sexually battered her and punched her in the face, the report said.

"The victim stated that she begged the defendant to cease his actions and the defendant refused," the report said.

Sanpedro told the victim he would let her leave if she allowed him to carve his initials on her buttocks with the knife, the report said.

She said she complied in fear for her life, and he carved his initials into her buttocks.

Sanpedro continued to taunt and physically assault the victim for an extended period of time, and threatened to kill her family if she reported the incident to the police before he let her leave, the report said.

He was later arrested and booked into jail. Records showed he was already on probation from a separate assault and battery case.

At a bond court hearing Tuesday, Sanpedro was ordered held without bond and ordered to stay away from the victim.

The victim spoke briefly during the hearing, asking that Sanpedro be held without bond.

"I'm afraid for my life, he threatened to kill me, my mother and my siblings," she said in Spanish.