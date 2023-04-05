Miami Man Showed Up at Jail After Stabbing Parents to Death: Police

A Miami man who unexpectedly turned himself in at a local jail is facing murder charges after police said he stabbed his parents to death.

Alex Telemaque, 33, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of second-degree murder with a weapon, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alex Telemaque

According to the report, Telemaque arrived at Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Monday saying he was there to turn himself in.

Telemaque became belligerent and hostile in the main lobby of the jail, and Miami-Dade Police responded and he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation, the report said.

At the time, he had cuts on his hands consistent with a knife injury, the report said.

After he was evaluated, police and fire rescue responded to an apartment at 18900 Northeast 3rd Court, where they found the bodies of a man and woman who were the victims of a knife attack, the report said.

They were later identified as Telemaque's parents, the report said.

Police also found a grey Toyota Corolla belonging to Telemaque's mother in the parking lot next to the jail which was stained with blood on the inside and outside, the report said.

Telemaque was being held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.