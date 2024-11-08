Miami

Miami man stabbed brother in neck for ‘talking over' food he was cooking: Police

Alexander Rodriguez, 20, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By Brian Hamacher

A Miami man was arrested after police said he stabbed his brother with a kitchen knife for "talking over" food he was cooking.

Alexander Rodriguez, 20, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The incident happened at a home in the 5200 block of Southwest 8th Street where Rodriguez lives with his brother.

According to an arrest report, the two were in the kitchen arguing when Rodriguez grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his brother in the neck.

Alexander Rodriguez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Alexander Rodriguez

The brother fled to his bedroom but Rodriguez followed him and cut him on his arm and face, the report said.

Officers and fire rescue responded and found the brother holding clothing on his wounds. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Rodriguez fled the scene but was found hiding in a tree nearby after police set up a perimeter, the report said.

A detective interviewed Rodriguez, who said he was cooking and his brother was "talking over the food" which irritated him, the report said.

Rodriguez also said he was worried his brother was going to grab the knife first, according to the report.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

