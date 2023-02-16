Miami Man Who Targeted Gay Men on Grindr in Series of Kidnappings and Robberies Convicted

A Miami man who targeted multiple gay men on the LGBTQ dating app Grindr in a series of kidnappings and robberies pleaded guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Stevenson Charles, 21, pled guilty to 17 separate counts related to the crime spree that lasted from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6, 2022, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

According to his guilty plea, Charles targeted five different victims he met through Grindr.

In the first case, Charles invited a man he met online to his Miami home for sex but when the man arrived, Charles pulled a gun on him. Charles then had the victim drive to two ATMs, withdraw over $1,000, and give it to him, prosecutors said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In another case, Charles invited a man he met on Grindr to a Miami location for sex but when the man arrived, Charles pulled a gun on him and demanded his cellphone. Charles scrolled through the pictures on the victim’s phone, some of which showed the victim with other men, then hit the victim with a gun several times, saying that he would kill everyone like the victim, authorities said. Charles forced the man to drive him to retail pharmacy stores, where Charles purchased items with the victim’s credit card.

Charles later met a different man on Grindr and arranged to meet him in Dania Beach for sex. Once there, Charles pulled a gun on the man and told him that he hated gay people and believed they should be punished, prosecutors said.

Charles forced the victim to drive to a home in Aventura, where the victim had been living with a couple, and when they arrived, Charles pointed a gun at the couple and demanded money from them. Charles then forced the group into the victim’s car and instructed them to drive to ATMs, withdraw over $1,500, and give it to him.

Charles had the group drive back to the Aventura home, where he stole the couple’s phones. Charles then left with the man he had met on Grindr, instructing the victim to drive to their initial meeting spot in Dania Beach.

When they neared a secluded area by some railroad tracks, Charles shot the man several times, including once in the head. Despite the injuries, the victim was able to call 911 and survived.

Charles was later found in Georgia and arrested following an investigation by the FBI Miami Field Office, the City of Miami Police Department, the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Aventura Police Department, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

He faces up to life in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for April 24.