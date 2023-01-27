Miami Marathon 2023: What Roads Will Be Closed This Weekend?

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to take part in the annual Miami Marathon this weekend - and with the event comes road closures across both downtown Miami and Miami Beach.

The 26.2-mile event and the 13.1-mile half marathon start at 5:55 a.m. in front of the Miami-Dade Arena before runners travel across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive and eventually come back around through Coconut Grove.

Here are the road closures that will be taking place Saturday and Sunday:

Northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed west on Southeast 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at Northeast 1st Street. Biscayne Boulevard will close north and south from Northeast 1st Street to Southeast 1st Street. Sunday: Road closures will re-open at approximately 11 a.m. following the end of the race. All road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard will re-open. Biscayne Boulevard is expected to re-open around 5 p.m.

