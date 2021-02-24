Miami Marlins Announce Health, Safety Measures for Fans at 2021 Home Games

Just over one month before opening day for the 2021 regular season, the Miami Marlins are announcing new health and safety measures for fans attending games this year.

Cleaning measures have been taken inside Marlins Park, with the team partnering with the makers of Lysol to enhance disinfection and cleaning measures that include frequently touched surfaces being disinfected and hand sanitizers placed throughout the ballpark.

Tickets will be digital this season with guests entering through specific gates. Fans will be asked to maintain social distancing in the stands while all fans over the age of two will be required to wear a mask unless consuming food or beverages.

Bags and personal food items will not be allowed unless for medical purposes or dietary restrictions. Contactless payment will be in place for parking and fans will have the option of paying for food online with all items being individually wrapped.

Information on single game tickets will be released soon with tickets expected to go on sale next week. An expected fan capacity of 25 percent will be allowed inside Marlins Park this season.

The Marlins open their 2021 season at home on Thursday, April 1st at 4:10 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays.