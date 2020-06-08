Miami Marlins Hosting Virtual Party Wednesday for First Round of MLB Draft

The Miami Marlins are welcoming fans - virtually - to join the team as they draft the next group of players this week.

The team announced they will host the #305OnTheRise draft show this Wednesday on the team’s YouTube page starting at 6:30 p.m. with the draft starting at 7 p.m.

Among those scheduled to appear include team president Michael Hill as well as the last three players selected in the first round by the Marlins.

The draft was reduced to five rounds this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Miami picking third overall in the first round. The Marlins have four picks in the remainder of the draft, which takes place Thursday at 5 p.m.