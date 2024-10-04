Miami massage therapist arrested, accused of sexually battering client

A Miami massage therapist was arrested after he was accused of sex crimes by one of his clients.

Leandro Pardo-Fuentes, 32, was arrested Thursday on a sexual battery charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Pardo-Fuentes had been a massage therapist at The Mark Spa on Southwest 8th Street near 47th Avenue and the 25-year-old victim was one of his clients.

The woman said she had an appointment on Wednesday and was receiving the massage when Pardo-Fuentes started groping her and sexually battering her, the report said.

She also said he exposed himself and forced her to touch him, and at one point tried to kiss her, the report said.

Pardo-Fuentes was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.