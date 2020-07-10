Miami Mayor Addresses Conflict With County Mayor While Handing Out Masks

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was back on the streets Friday, handing out masks in an area of Allapattah that has been one of the biggest hotspots for the coronavirus in Miami-Dade County since the pandemic started.

Suarez told members of the media that while there has been some improvement in numbers after speaking with the Florida Department of Health, there is still the need for masks based on numbers showing more positive cases coming from people saying they got it from someone in the same house.

”The largest percentage of people are getting sick from family members, and they’re getting sick at home,” Suarez said.

Suarez was one of four mayors in Miami-Dade County who spoke Thursday at an event asking for even more contact tracers - while also criticizing the county’s mayor, Carlos Gimenez, for what they called a lack of communication.

Suarez said he spoke with Gimenez shortly after the press conference and the two spoke for about 15 minutes.

“To the biggest extent possible, we have to be communicating and he agreed. You know, there has to be communication.”

The major source of contention was Gimenez’s order closing dine-in service at restaurants in the county, a move Suarez said he disagrees with.

“You can’t make a decision of the magnitude that was made without communication,” he said. “We’re going to need each other going forward.”