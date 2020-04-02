Miami Mayor Asks Trump to Suspend Flights From Coronavirus Hot Spots to MIA

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez asked President Donald Trump on Thursday to immediately suspend international and domestic flights from COVID-19 hot spots to Miami International Airport.

In a letter to the president, Suarez requested that the administration direct several federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to carry out the request. He didn't specify which states or countries to stop flights from.

"We are at war with a silent, deadly, and merciless enemy," Suarez wrote. "I have personally witnessed its speed, its spread, and its lethality among my residents in Miami, and now in the state of Florida."

Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was self-quarantined for weeks. He recovered and reunited with his family this week.