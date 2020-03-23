Miami Mayor Calls Meeting to Discuss Possible Citywide Stay-at-Home Order

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has called a city commission meeting to discuss a possible citywide stay-at-home order and curfew in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The special meeting was scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday through a video call. The city has already closed all non-essential businesses, parks, beaches and recreational facilities in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Unlike other states like New York and Illinois, Florida hasn't imposed a statewide shutdown. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn't want to cause unnecessary financial hardship or create unintended consequences such as people fleeing the state and spreading the disease.

Miami has been the hardest hit city in Florida, with 125 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, according to the state department of health. The next closest city, Fort Lauderdale, has less than half that number.

One of those cases involves Suarez, who tested positive for COVID19 earlier this month.