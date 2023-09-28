Miami Mayor Francis Suarez now facing a state ethics investigation

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is officially facing an investigation by the Florida Commission on Ethics, stemming from a complaint filed by a Democratic activist regarding the mayor's attendance at high-priced sporting events like the F1 Grand Prix and the World Cup in Qatar.

Activist Thomas Kennedy's complaint raises questions about who paid for the Grand Prix events worth thousands of dollars and whether the mayor complied with Florida ethics laws requiring the disclosure of the source of gifts.

"My complaint is based on the fact that he received two Formula 1 tickets worth $30,000 from a businessman who has several luxury construction projects in front of the city of Miami," Kennedy told Telemundo 51.

Suarez has said he repaid the costs associated with the Grand Prix but has not provided receipts.

"I have witnessed, as a citizen who lives in the city of Miami, for a long time what for me is corruption and unethical transactions by several politicians of both parties on the Miami Commission, but I believe that Mayor Francis Suarez has used his public position to benefit from it, to enrich himself," Kennedy said.

The same complaint against Suarez was filed with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics, but it was dismissed earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Suarez told Telemundo 51 he will not be commenting due to it being a pending investigation.

Federal investigators are also probing into his private business dealings with a local developer.

"We've talked about this multiple times, again, this is the same story being recycled over and over again and I have been very clear and candid on this in which I had no influence whatsoever,” Suarez said in a previous interview with NBC6. "I provided all of the documentation to whomever wants to see it, that shows that I am not included in any emails, I did not in any way talk to anybody with the administration."