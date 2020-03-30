coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Reunites With Family After Coronavirus Recovery

World Satellite Television News

More than two weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reunited with his family Monday after he announced he was no longer infected with the virus.

Suarez said in a video he posted to Twitter that he tested negative for the coronavirus for the second consecutive time.

"I can officially leave quarantine," Suarez said. "My family's on the way here to give me a big hug and a kiss."

Suarez was diagnosed on March 12. Along with other Miami city commissioners, Suarez initially self-quarantined after he was in contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, who tested positive after traveling to South Florida. He said he initially didn't feel any symptom and felt "healthy and strong."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiamiFrancis Suarez
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us