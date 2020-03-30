Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Reunites With Family After Coronavirus Recovery

More than two weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reunited with his family Monday after he announced he was no longer infected with the virus.

Suarez said in a video he posted to Twitter that he tested negative for the coronavirus for the second consecutive time.

"I can officially leave quarantine," Suarez said. "My family's on the way here to give me a big hug and a kiss."

I have tested negative for a second consecutive time, meeting the strictest CDC guidelines that release me from quarantine! I‘m deeply grateful to everyone for your support through this journey. This is a small victory in our ongoing battle to beat COVID-19. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/CjhIEvDFni — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 30, 2020

Suarez was diagnosed on March 12. Along with other Miami city commissioners, Suarez initially self-quarantined after he was in contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, who tested positive after traveling to South Florida. He said he initially didn't feel any symptom and felt "healthy and strong."