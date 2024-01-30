WATCH LIVE: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez delivers State of the City address

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to deliver the 2024 State of the City address on Tuesday, January 30.

Mayor Suarez is expected to recap 2023's happenings and share his vision for the city in 2024.

The address comes just weeks after Mayor Suarez sat down with NBC6's Jackie Nespral to discuss what he learned from his short-lived Presidential run -- noting that he felt he had the right personality for the job, but not enough volume at the time.

He also mentioned that his role as Miami's mayor has been tough, yet fulfilling.

Suarez also reacted to several strong allegations made against him. And earlier in December, he spoke with NBC6's Steve Litz, addressing his connections with the Saudi Arabian government and whether he needed to register as a foreign agent.

Suarez's 2024 State of the City address will stream on the city's YouTube page and here on NBC6's site and streaming platforms beginning around 10 a.m.