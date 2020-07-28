Miami Mayor Holding News Conference Amid Controversy Over COVID Money

The mayor of Miami will meet with the media Tuesday to address the latest concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Francis Suarez will hold the news conference at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.

At the same time, the president of the Miami-Dade group that represents cities in the county says the federal funds that came to the county aren’t being shared the way they should.

Keon Hardemon, who is a member of the Miami City Commission as well as the president of the Miami-Dade League of Cities, says the money amounted to over $470 million and was to be used for such programs as food drives in the cities as well as handing out PPE to needed residents.

The press conference comes just hours after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Miami's home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as was Tuesday's finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park.