Miami Mayor Part of Virtual Discussion With Biden and Harris

The federal government will lean on Miami’s mayor for guidance when it comes to matters of climate change.

“We want to be supportive as mayors, of our president, whoever that person is,” said Mayor Francis Suarez.

He participated on a video conference call Monday with President-elect Joe Biden.

“He said he was going to look to me specifically to guide him on what kind of policy the country has…with reference to superstorms and climate change and things of that nature, so that was very humbling,” Suarez said.

He feels his first-hand knowledge of climate issues, like stronger and more frequent tropical systems and massive flooding, will benefit the Biden Administration.

The call was arranged through the US Conference of Mayors, where Suarez is currently the second vice president and is poised to become president in 2022.

“It was a select group of mayors from the executive committee, only five had a chance to speak, I was one of the five,” Suarez said,

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was also on the call, with the incoming administration is making climate change a top priority.

For Suarez, it has been for years.

“We want to make sure that there is bipartisan support, because my job is to take care of my residents, and make sure my residents are getting all the support that they can from the federal government as possible," Suarez said.