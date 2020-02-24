Miami

Miami Mayor Picks Parking Authority Chief as Next City Manager

Art Noriega at Monday's Miami commission meeting.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tabbed longtime parking authority chief Art Noriega to be the next city manager.

City commissioners approved the move at Monday's meeting. Noriega will earn $310,000 a year with a 5 percent yearly increase and receive four weeks of vacation.

Noriega, who has headed the Miami Parking Authority since 1999, will now oversee a $1 billion budget, as well as about 4,000 city workers.

Noriega replaces Emilio Gonzalez, who resigned last month to deal with family medical issues.

