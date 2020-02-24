Miami Mayor Picks Parking Authority Chief as Next City Manager

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tabbed longtime parking authority chief Art Noriega to be the next city manager.

City commissioners approved the move at Monday's meeting. Noriega will earn $310,000 a year with a 5 percent yearly increase and receive four weeks of vacation.

Noriega, who has headed the Miami Parking Authority since 1999, will now oversee a $1 billion budget, as well as about 4,000 city workers.

Noriega replaces Emilio Gonzalez, who resigned last month to deal with family medical issues.