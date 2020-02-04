Miami

Miami Mayor Spokesman Resigns After Admitting to Police Investigation

A spokesman for City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has resigned after admitting to being investigated by police for "personal misconduct".

According to Suarez, he met with his communications director, Rene Pedrosa, Tuesday morning. Suarez says he asked for Pedrosa's resignation once he admitted to the investigation.

Police have not released what Pedrosa is being investigated for.

Before becoming communications director for the Mayor in 2019, Pedrosa was a reporter for the local spanish langague station America Teve.

