Miami Mayor to Hold Press Conference Amid Potential Pandemic Lockdown Concerns

Days after meeting with business leaders in the community and opening up the possibility of another round of lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is expected to meet with the media Tuesday.

Suarez will speak at a 9:30 a.m. press conference at City Hall near Coconut Grove, days after speaking at the same location and saying the possibility was there that things could be shut down again due to the rise in numbers.

Suarez met with business leaders on Friday before he said he would make a decision on whether to make the move, citing the growing number of cases in the city and the reduced availability of ICU beds in area hospitals.

“I think it’s important that we communicate with the business community before making any decisions," Suarez said last Thursday. “If something is not done in the next few weeks to alter our course, we could be in a dire situation.”

Suarez drew attention weeks ago with his criticism of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez following an order closing dine-in services during select hours due to an increase in the number of cases.

"People often asked if we opened too soon, but no one asked if we closed too soon," Suarez said, citing other cities like New York City when discussing the initial closures in both Miami and Miami-Dade County in March.

The mayor said a metric is being worked on the help make the decision, which would include a long-term plan that includes stabilizing the hospital system.

During an interview with MSNBC last Thursday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber echoed the same sentiment.

“To me, and I think to many of the mayors, if we cannot control the spread and we continue in the same trajectory we've been on for two weeks, I don't know what other options we're going to have," Gelber said.

Suarez announced at a press conference last Friday that the fine policy for those caught violating the rule would now be stricter.

Previously, those caught not wearing a mask received a warning on the first instance, a $50 fine on the second, then a $150 fine, then a $500 fine.

Now, the warning has been eliminated, and a $50 fine will follow the first offense. The new rule will be put in place Monday, Suarez said.

"The rate of growth (of the coronavirus in South Florida) is flattening a little bit, and that's because of the remedial measures we've put in place," Suarez added.