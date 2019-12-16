Miami-Dade

‘Save the Lechon’: Miami-Dade Mayor Pardons Christmas Dinner Pigs

Roasted pig or lechon is the centerpiece of many South Florida Christmas feasts .

Miami has a little different take on the presidential turkey pardoning as Mayor Carlos Gimenez added some caliente to the tradition by pardoning a pig.

Roasted pig or lechon is the centerpiece of many South Florida Christmas feasts as the annual pig pardoning ceremony took place Monday at Latin Café 2000 Brickell.

"No Caja china for them," Gimenez said during the event.

The two lucky pigs, Peppa and Petra, were rescued from a local slaughterhouse by the Aguacate Sanctuary of Love. The rescue group says the pigs will have ample space to run free.

"Lechon is one of the staples for members of our community, so instead of pardoning turkeys we pardon pigs," Gimenez said.

The ceremony was open to the public with pork-free light bites served along with, of course, Cuban Cafecito.

AP and NBC 6

