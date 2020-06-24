coronavirus

Miami Mayor to Propose Fine for People Not Wearing Masks in Public

A draft of the measure says each violation could carry a fine of up to $250.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to propose a fine for people not wearing a mask in public.

The emergency measure will be introduced at Thursday’s commissioners meeting. A draft of the measure says each violation could carry a fine of up to $250. Further information was not available.

Earlier this week, the city of Miami, Aventura, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, and North Miami Beach implemented a rule requiring the wearing of facial coverings in public spaces.

Miami-Dade County officials said they will be vigorously enforcing coronavirus safety rules and have cracked down on businesses not following rules restricting capacity and requiring the use of masks.

On Wednesday, Florida shattered a daily record with over 5,500 coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s total to 109,014.

In response to the rise in cases, Miami-Dade officials announced a new initiative of sending "surge" teams to the county's hot spots and providing hotel rooms to people who are unable to self-isolate due to the virus.

In Broward County, officials said they will close and fine restaurants not following safety guidelines.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiamiFrancis Suarez
