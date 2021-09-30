Miami Mayoral Candidate Wanted on Arrest Warrant in Florida Keys

A mayoral candidate for the city of Miami is now wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for allegedly impersonating an officer.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Frank Pichel out of the Florida Keys.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Pichel has run for Miami City Commission before and lost. He was also a Miami police officer.

He's currently qualified as a candidate for Miami mayor, with the election set for this November.

Pichel’s name shows up in an 8-page memo recently penned by Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, to the mayor and city manager, complaining of several commissioners, including Joe Carollo, who he claims are interfering with confidential police business and bucking reform efforts.

"I understand that Pichel works or has worked as a Private Investigator gathering 'dirt' for Commissioner Carollo and other elected officials," Acevedo writes in the memo.

Pichel, who is friendly with Commissioner Carollo, headed up the city’s code enforcement board back in 2018.

He was also seen with Carollo outside the now shuttered nightclub Ball and Chain in Little Havana, which Carollo said he was inspecting for code violations.

The club’s owners had a very public feud withCcarollo, because they supported his political opponent.

Ball and Chain eventually went out of business, but on Thursday, the owners announced a $28 million lawsuit against the city, claiming Carollo, in his position of political power, harassed them continuously, to the point where they could no longer do business.

NBC 6 has reached out to Pichel's attorney for comment but haven't heard back.