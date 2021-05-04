Miami Men Accused of Trying to Force New Jersey Tourist Into Prostitution

Two Miami men are facing human trafficking and other charges after authorities said they tried to force a tourist into prostitution.

Piteer Carlos Melenciano, 31, and Jordan Pena, 27, were arrested Monday on multiple charges, police said.

According to arrest reports, the victim, who was visiting Miami Beach from New Jersey in March, said she met Melenciano and exchanged phone numbers with him.

The woman said Melenciano brought her to an apartment building and told her to change into different clothes before telling her go out and prostitute for him, the reports said.

Melenciano told her he expected her to earn $1,500 to $2,000 per night, and told her she "belongs to him and that she is only to answer to him," the reports said.

He also pointed a handgun at her and asked her if she understood him, the reports said.

The woman said Melenciano was able to take all her cash, her New Jersey identification, her social security card, bank cards and phone, the reports said.

After Melenciano drove her to an area in Miami Beach, the woman was able to get away and call for help, the reports said.

The woman was able to identify Pena as one of the men who was helping Melenciano, the reports said.

When Melenciao was arrested, he still had the victim's social security card, the reports said.

Melenciao was charged with human trafficking, aggravated assault, and strongarm robbery. Pena was charged with human trafficking and aiding or abetting prostitution.

Attorney information wasn't available.