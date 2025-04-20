Two Miami men were arrested on Sunday after they were seen fighting with another group while at a Wendy's in Key Largo, deputies said.

Kris Bernabeu, 20, and Jonathan Fajardo, 18, were both charged with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and disorderly intoxication.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Wendy's Saturday night after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

Witnesses said Bernabeu and Fajardo were standing in the drive-through lane as the dining room was being closed and then started arguing with people who were in a vehicle.

The duo allegedly had sticks during the fight.

After fleeing the scene, they were quickly detained by deputies.

There were no serious injuries reported.