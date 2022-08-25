Miami Men Arrested, Charged for Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters in Port St. Lucie

Two men from the city of Miami were arrested earlier this week after police said they stole over a dozen catalytic converters in a Treasure Coast city.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong were arrested Monday in Port St. Lucie after officers spotted the duo in a white Mercedes Benz SUV without its lights on.

Once the car was pulled over, officers found 13 catalytic converters inside the vehicle.

“They were aftermarket catalytic converters that were cut off of the vehicles and we were able to obtain those invoices from those repairs,” said Port St. Lucie Police Det. Timothy Herring.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eight of the converters, which are usually sold in scrap yards for profit off the metal, were stolen from a nearby pest control business.

Both Reygada and Wong, who police said have extensive criminal records, are being held on $385,000 bond each.