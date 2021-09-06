Miami Mom Accused of Killing Toddler, Stabbing Husband and Daughter Facing Murder Charge

A Miami woman accused of drowning her 15-month-old daughter in a bathtub and stabbing her husband and teen daughter is now facing murder and other charges, authorities said Monday.

Precious Bland, 38, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

NBC 6

Officials said the incident happened at a home at Northwest 99th Street and Northwest 30th Avenue in West Little River the night of Aug. 23.

According to an arrest report, one of the victims said Bland had become upset and started "stating that Jesus Christ is coming and Covid is going to kill us all."

Bland then insisted that everyone needed to be baptized and said she was going to baptize everyone in the bathtub, the report said.

A short time later, Band started holding the 15-month-old underwater in the bathtub until she became unresponsive, the report said.

Bland's husband tried to stop her and a struggle ensued, before Bland was able to get a hole of a knife and stab her husband several times, the report said.

The husband was able to grab four of his children and flee the home, but Bland stabbed her 16-year-old daughter in the forearm before she could flee, the report said.

Officers arrived and found the toddler unresponsive in the bathtub. She was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Bland's husband and teen daughter were also hospitalized and treated for their wounds before being released.

Bland was also hospitalized with apparent self-inflicted wounds to her wrists, the report said.

Four other children under age 11 were also in the home at the time but were unharmed, police said.

Miami-Dade jail records showed Bland was being held without bond Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.