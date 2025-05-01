Miami mom kept gang's guns, drugs in ‘deplorable' apartments with young kids: Cops

A Miami mother is facing charges after police said she kept gang members' drugs and guns in "deplorable" apartments where she lived with her two young children.

Jada Patrice Brownlee, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges of child neglect with no great bodily harm and possession of a short-barrel shotgun or rifle, record showed.

According to an arrest report, on March 21, 2024, Miami Police's Gang Unit and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Task Force executed a search warrant at Brownlee's previous apartment in Opa-locka, where firearms, machine guns and drugs were found and multiple gang members who were there were arrested.

Brownlee had lived with her two young children, ages 3 and 5, in the apartment in deplorable and unsafe conditions, and the kids' clothing was "soiled and filled with insect/pest infestation," the report said.

In addition, authorities said the firearms and machine guns were unsecured and easily accessible to the kids.

On Feb. 29, 2025, Miami Police's Gang Unit, the ATF Gun Task Force, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force, and North Miami Beach Police's Robbery Unit went to Brownlee's new apartment on Northeast 164th Street to arrest her boyfriend, 19-year-old Mykal Edgehill.

Edgehill jumped off a balcony to flee but was caught after a brief two-block foot chase, the report said.

Authorities searched the apartment and found a personally made firearm with a machine gun conversion device and a Draco AK pistol, unsecured and easily accessible by the children, the report said.

Brownlee told authorities she wasn't aware the guns were in the apartment, but investigators noted the conditions in the apartment were "deplorable including but not limited to barely any food and insect/pest infestation," the report said.

On March 13, authorities discovered Brownlee was storing a Glock and a switch, also known as a machine gun conversion device, at her apartment for Edgehill, the report said.

On April 27, Brownlee gave her 3-year-old to a family member because she couldn't take care of both at the same time, and on Wednesday, Brownlee was found with the 5-year-old and four other children, the report said.

Brownlee was arrested, and a grandmother took the four children while a special victim's unit detective took the 5-year-old, who was later given over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the report said.

"Brownlee has committed the above-mentioned crimes of child neglect and possession of a machineguns as she stores machineguns and narcotics for gang members at her residences in a manner which is easily accessible to victim 1 and victim 2 creating an extremely hazardous environment for young juveniles/infants," the report said.

Brownlee was booked into jail and appeared in court Thursday, where a judge set her bond at $10,000, appointed her a public defender, and ordered her to stay away from the two children.

Edgehill faces charges including possession of a firearm or ammunition by a delinquent felon, possession of a short barrel shotgun or rifle, tampering with physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence.

He also faces charges of burglary, attempted armed robbery, shooting a deadly missile, armed aggravated assault, and battery on a law enforcement officer.