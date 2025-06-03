Miami mural honoring Black history icons vandalized with racist and antisemitic graffiti

A mural honoring African American icons at Miami's Dorsey Park was vandalized with racist and antisemitic graffiti on Monday.

The Miami Police Department said they were made aware of the graffiti on the section of the mural at Northwest 17th Street and 1st Avenue and are investigating it as a hate crime.

Images shared by the MLK Mural Project showed the slurs and symbols sprayed in white paint over the faces of several Black icons, including Jackie Robinson.

“This was an act of hate, but it will not define us,” said Kyle Holbrook, the founder of the MLK Mural Project. “This mural was born from a community’s pride, history, and power. We will restore it—stronger, bolder, and with even more purpose. Black history is American history. And no spray paint can erase that truth.”

The mural was originally painted in 2012 through the MLK Mural Project. Holbrook has created over 300 murals worldwide to "promote peace, cultural pride, and public art engagement."

Miami Police said city employees were cleaning up the graffiti.