Miami

Miami mural honoring Black history icons vandalized with racist and antisemitic graffiti

“This was an act of hate, but it will not define us,” said Kyle Holbrook, the founder of the MLK Mural Project.

By NBC6

A mural honoring African American icons at Miami's Dorsey Park was vandalized with racist and antisemitic graffiti on Monday.

The Miami Police Department said they were made aware of the graffiti on the section of the mural at Northwest 17th Street and 1st Avenue and are investigating it as a hate crime.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Images shared by the MLK Mural Project showed the slurs and symbols sprayed in white paint over the faces of several Black icons, including Jackie Robinson.

“This was an act of hate, but it will not define us,” said Kyle Holbrook, the founder of the MLK Mural Project. “This mural was born from a community’s pride, history, and power. We will restore it—stronger, bolder, and with even more purpose. Black history is American history. And no spray paint can erase that truth.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The mural was originally painted in 2012 through the MLK Mural Project. Holbrook has created over 300 murals worldwide to "promote peace, cultural pride, and public art engagement."

Miami Police said city employees were cleaning up the graffiti.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us