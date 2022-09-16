Miami Native Among New Cast Members for NBC's ‘Saturday Night Live'

When the new season of NBC's Saturday Night Live debuts, it will have a certain flavor that can be described as only from Dade.

Comedian Marcello Hernandez, who has appeared several times on NBC 6's entertainment show 6 in The Mix while part of the segment for the social media channel Only in Dade, was one of four new cast members announced Thursday.

Hernandez is also a writer and actor who recently was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

Season 48 of SNL will debut October 1st at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.