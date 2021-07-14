Miami Native ‘Hooping' for More Women's Basketball Glory at Tokyo Olympics

It's nothing but net for WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles. The center with the Minnesota Lynx is on her way to the Tokyo Olympics with USA Basketball.

“When I got named to the team, I was still in disbelief. Not that I haven’t put in the work over the years, but not everybody gets the opportunity to say that they can compete for their fourth gold medal so that’s pretty special," said Fowles.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Donning number 13, Fowles is dominating on the court. The six-foot-six star aimed high and quickly rose to the top in her career. In 2020, she became the reigning WNBA career rebound leader and was named league MVP in 2017.

Fowles started playing ball on small courts in Miami. She hails from Liberty City, went to Gulliver Prep for high school and then Louisiana State University before going pro.

“Everything I do, I carry Miami-Dade with me so when I’m out there on the court, my love and my passion for whatever I do directs me back to home," she said.

Fowles is also a veteran Olympian. She will be doing a full court press with her team to hopefully get another gold medal in her fourth Olympics. She had some advice for the newcomers on her team.

“My words to the first time Olympians would be to take it all in, have fun and enjoy the experience," said Fowles.

The 35-year-old will definitely bring her experience on the court to Japan and she's not holding back.

“I’m just looking for some good basketball. I think this one will be a little different due to COVID and we’re limited to do stuff, but I’m just looking to play really good basketball and have fun," said Fowles.