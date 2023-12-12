Miami Northwestern security guard re-arrested on new charges of lewd conduct with student

A security guard at Miami Northwestern Senior High School who was arrested after he was caught on camera slapping a student's butt is facing more charges after a student made new allegations of improper conduct.

Diajion Jones, 22, was rearrested Monday on charges of offenses against students by authority figures, lewd and lascivious touching of minors, and battery, an arrest report said.

He had been arrested Dec. 5 on similar charges.

Miami-Dade Corrections Diajion Jones

According to the new arrest report, a student reported that Jones had touched her on her buttocks without her consent on Dec. 5, before his arrest.

The report was made two days after Jones' arrest, on Dec. 7.

The student said she was leaving class when she heard someone call her name twice and when she turned around she saw it was Jones telling her to come back downstairs, the report said.

She went downstairs and Jones asked where she was going and she said "to class," but as she was about to leave, Jones reached around her for a hug and she felt him put his hand on her buttocks, the report said.

The school's surveillance cameras captured the interaction, the report said.

Jones was arrested Monday and booked into jail, where he was being held on $14,000 bond, records showed.

The previous allegations against Jones involved two separate students at Miami Northwestern and happened on Dec. 4, an arrest report said.

One student said she was standing in the hallway when Jones slapped her buttocks and continued to walk by, the report said.

The incident was captured on the school's surveillance camera, the report said.

At another point in the day, Jones asked a second student if she wanted access to a room so she could skip class and when they got to the room, he put his hand on her buttocks, the report said.

Jones asked her if he could perform a sex act on her and she replied no, and he asked her again and she said "No I don't get down like that," the report said.

He asked her age and she said 16, and he replied "you're young," the report said.

Jones then asked her for a hug multiple times but she refused him and left the room, the report said.

Jones had been arrested but had posted bond and was released from jail after his arrest last week.