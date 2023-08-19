Miami nurse charged after allegedly stealing Fentanyl from hospital

A registered nurse is facing several charges after he reportedly stole Fentanyl from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

38-year-old Emmanuel Valentin allegedly took the drugs out of the vials before refilling them with a saline solution.

In bond court, the judge said he is not allowed to work with direct patient care and ordered him to stay away from the hospital.

Valentin is facing multiple charges including third-degree grand theft and tampering with consumer products.

He has since bonded out.