Miami nurse who swapped hospital's fentanyl meds with saline sentenced to prison

A former South Florida nurse who swapped out fentanyl medication meant for patients with saline has been sentenced to federal prison.

Emmanuel Valentin, 40, was sentenced to more than two years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.

Valentin, who'd worked at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, was arrested in 2023 and pleaded guilty to tampering with consumer products this past December.

Authorities said Valentin, who worked in the hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab, used a syringe to extract liquid painkillers - medical-grade fentanyl and midazolam - from their vials for his personal use while on duty.

He replaced them with saline solution, knowing that the liquid in the vials would be dispensed to hospital patients for pain relief during medical procedures, such as cardiac catheterization and stent placement, prosecutors said.

Valentin also retrieved empty and discarded vials from the biohazard waste disposal bin then filled them with saline and used them to replace vials that he stole.

The waste disposal bin contained other contaminated medical waste.

Valentin's actions exposed patients to the risk of unnecessary pain and put them at risk of contracting Hepatitis C and other blood-borne disease infections, prosecutors said.

The hospital fired Valentin and notified patients of possible contamination while offering them free blood testing, and no acute infections were discovered.

On May 15, 2024, in a separate state prosecution, Valentin admitted to stealing fentanyl from another Miami area hospital in March of 2023, prosecutors said.